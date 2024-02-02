Agartala, Feb 2 (PTI) Tripura opposition leader Animesh Debbarma on Friday demanded the removal of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) president Dhananjoy Gonchowdhry for allegedly instructing exam supervisors to file FIRs if any student writes answers in Roman script for the Kokborok paper during the upcoming board examinations scheduled to start from the first week of next month.

Addressing the media, Debbarma said around 40 per cent of TBSE students will write the Kokborok subject in the upcoming exams.

He criticised Gonchowdhry for allegedly instructing invigilators and venue supervisors to file FIRs against students who use the Roman script for the Kokborok paper.

Debbarma argued that since the state government lacks a policy for the Kokborok script, students should be allowed to write their Kokborok subject in both Bengali and Roman scripts.

He challenged the TBSE president to provide an official order supporting his decision and assured students that Tipra Motha would support them if they face any issues regarding the script.

Debbarma expressed concerns about a potential ethnic flare-up at examination centres and urged the government to remove the board's president to maintain law and order during the board exams.

Kokborok, the second language of Tripura, is popular among tribal students, but the government has not established a policy for its script.

