Kokrajhar (Assam), Dec 9 (PTI) A case was lodged against Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania for alleged violation of the model code of conduct, in place for the Bodoland Territorial Council polls, following which he was detained, police said on Wednesday.

A scuffle broke out between supporters of Sarania and workers of rival parties at Salakati late on Tuesday after campaigning for the second phase of polls, scheduled on Thursday, ended, they said.

Police reached the spot and detained Sarania over allegations that he was distributing money among the voters.

Sarania, chief of the Gana Surakha Party (GSP), was initially taken to the Salakati police station and then to Kokrajhar police station where he was detained for the night and released on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police claimed that Rs 30,000 in cash was found in the possession of the lawmaker, and he was campaigning till late night though it was supposed to have ended at 4.30 pm.

Sarania later told reporters that his detention was a "political conspiracy" by the rival parties and he was not campaigning in the area but had gone to visit the family members of a former ULFA member who had died.

Elections to 19 of the 40 seats of BTC were held on December 7, while the remaining constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on Thursday.

