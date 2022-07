Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Highlighting the ongoing water crisis situation in Kolhapur, a newlywed couple from the city chose to take out their marriage procession (Baaraat) on a water tanker on Thursday.

The couple has vowed to not embark on their honeymoon till the crisis is resolved.

The groom, Vishal Kolekar (32) and the bride, Aparna got married on Thursday and cited irregular water supply in Maharashtra's Kolhapur as the reason for riding a water tanker instead of a car for their marriage procession taking out their marriage procession.

A banner hung on the vehicle with a message saying that the couple will not go on their honeymoon till the water supply issue is resolved in their locality. (ANI)

