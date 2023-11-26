India News | Kolkata: 1 Killed, 2 Injured as Luxury Car Hits Motorcycle Near Fort William

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were injured after a luxury car hit their motorcycle near Fort William in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident happened near the South Gate of Fort William in the Maidan police station area when the three people were returning home on the motorcycle without helmets after morning workout near Red Road, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC To Take Action Against Shops, Hotels Failing To Put Up Signboards With Names in Devanagari Script.

"The motorcycle was going towards Kidderpore when the speeding car hit it. The trio fell down and the car fled the spot," a senior police officer said.

The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Teen Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine in Jaunpur District.

The car was stopped near Kyd Street and the driver was detained, the officer said.

"The CCTV footage of the area is being checked for a better idea of the accident. An investigation is underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)