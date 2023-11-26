India News | Kolkata: 1 Killed, 2 Injured as Luxury Car Hits Motorcycle Near Fort William

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. One person was killed and two others were injured after a luxury car hit their motorcycle near Fort William in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday morning, police said.

Agency News PTI| Nov 26, 2023 10:16 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Kolkata: 1 Killed, 2 Injured as Luxury Car Hits Motorcycle Near Fort William
India | Representational Image

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were injured after a luxury car hit their motorcycle near Fort William in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident happened near the South Gate of Fort William in the Maidan police station area when the three people were returning home on the motorcycle without helmets after morning workout near Red Road, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC To Take Action Against Shops, Hotels Failing To Put Up Signboards With Names in Devanagari Script.

"The motorcycle was going towards Kidderpore when the speeding car hit it. The trio fell down and the car fled the spot," a senior police officer said.

The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Teen Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine in Jaunpur District.

The car was stopped near Kyd Street and the driver was detained, the officer said.

"The CCTV footage of the area is being checked for a better idea of the accident. An investigation is underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
India News | Kolkata: 1 Killed, 2 Injured as Luxury Car Hits Motorcycle Near Fort William
India | Representational Image

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were injured after a luxury car hit their motorcycle near Fort William in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident happened near the South Gate of Fort William in the Maidan police station area when the three people were returning home on the motorcycle without helmets after morning workout near Red Road, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC To Take Action Against Shops, Hotels Failing To Put Up Signboards With Names in Devanagari Script.

"The motorcycle was going towards Kidderpore when the speeding car hit it. The trio fell down and the car fled the spot," a senior police officer said.

The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Teen Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine in Jaunpur District.

The car was stopped near Kyd Street and the driver was detained, the officer said.

"The CCTV footage of the area is being checked for a better idea of the accident. An investigation is underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Constitution Day
10K+ searches
Davis Cup
10K+ searches
26/11
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Constitution Day
10K+ searches
Davis Cup
10K+ searches
26/11
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma