Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21 (ANI): An 11-year-old girl was found hanging inside a wardrobe at her house in Alipore, Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was rushed to the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital where she was declared dead.

Initial police inquiry revealed that the stepmother, Puja Singh, went out for shopping, leaving the 11-year-old alone at the house. Upon her return, the victim did not open the gate. She broke open the door and found the 11-year-old hanging inside the wardrobe.

According to police, the post-mortem report has revealed that the death was due to the effects of suicidal hanging and ante mortem in nature.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

