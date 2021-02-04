Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) The 45th International Kolkata Book Fair, which was shelved in January due to the COVID-19 situation, will now be held in July, Publishers and Booksellers Guild said on Thursday.

The fair, which draws people from far and wide every year, will be organised at Central Park in Salt Lake, much like the three previous editions, Guild president Tridib Chatterjee told a press meet here.

This year's theme country would be Bangladesh as 2021 marks the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Also, the neighbouring country would be celebrating 50 years of Independence in March.

"With the COVID-19 situating having improved, we have decided to organise the much-awaited 10-day book carnival in July. By then, we hope assembly polls and board exams would also be over. The exact date, however, is yet to be finalised," Chatterjee said.

The guild will also pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as part of the year-long observation of his 125th birth anniversary, its president said.

Auteur Satyajit Ray and his works would be celebrated at the fair on the occasion of his birth centenary, he said.

Apart from that, a special section to honour the contributions of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, former president Pranab Mukherjee, and noted writer Anisujjaman all of whom died last year will be arranged at the carnival.

Going by the norm, The Kolkata Literature Festival will be held alongside the book fair.

Chatterjee further said that the guild will organise multiple events across the city on the occasion of International Language Day on February 21, Bengali New Year in mid-April to foster reading habits among public.

