Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): Two persons were arrested with Rs 4.05 crore in a raid conducted by Kolkata Customs (preventive) in the city's northern area on Saturday.

According to the police, on receiving a tip-off, Kolkata Customs (Preventive) raided a house in the Hathibagan area of Kolkata and recovered about Rs 4.05 crore cash.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

