Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Kolkata Customs Preventive apprehended three individuals during a transaction of brown sugar in Basirhat on December 3, 2023.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the officials intercepted the suspects and seized a total quantity of 2 kg of brown sugar. The seized contraband is estimated to have a market value of more than Rs 2 crore.

The three individuals involved in the transaction have been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985, said a Kolkata Customs Preventive official.

"Acting on a Specific Tip-Off, Kolkata Customs Preventive, West Bengal, nabbed 3 pax during a transaction of brown sugar from Basirhat on 03.12.23. The total quantity seized is 2 kg, with an aprx mkt value of more than Rs. 2 crore. All three have been arrested under relevant sections of NDPS Act '85," official added. (ANI)

