Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 1 (ANI): A large of devotees gathered at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata on the occasion of new year. The devotees were queued in line from the morning to offer prayers in the temple for their well-being all around the year.

With the arrival of the new year 2023, people have different hopes and expectations for their well-being. Filled with joy, some go for picnics and some try to get blessings from God.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple is a Hindu Navaratna temple situated in Kolkata near the Hoogly river. There is a belief that the goddess kali listens to the prayers of people and blesses them with prosperity. The temple resides in heart of every single Bengali and they offer prayers for their well-being.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple was filled with devotees from the early morning on 1 January on the occasion of New Year 2023. (ANI)

