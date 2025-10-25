Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 25 (ANI): Mohd Azhar, Vice President of the Indian Leather Products Association (ILPA), said that Kolkata is focused on leather handbags and that 80% leather bags made here in Kolkata are exported to international markets such as Germany, France, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

"We will expand our market internationally, especially in countries where we have not been in touch earlier," he said.

"We hope to boost the leather industry in Kolkata. Kolkata is a major market for the leather industry. After COVID-19, I hope the leather industry has grown and boomed in Kolkata. Actually, the buyer's support is important, and we get a positive response... Same issues we faced after America tariff...even buyers of that country are facing problems because of the tariff," he added.

ILPA President Arjun Mukund Kulkarni said, "Leather on the Ramp is not just a fashion event, it's a statement of India's evolving leather story. On the GST cut, a few non-leather items have seen a reduction in GST. But there is no reduction in leather."

On America's tariff, he said, "Of course, yes, we face problems, and we faced issues, that's why we are trying to take our business to some other countries, like South America, Russia, and Europe. These countries are our new market. Over the last few years, our members have doubled exports to major markets in Europe and North America, while investing heavily in eco-friendly manufacturing, design, and innovation. This year, we aim to highlight how sustainability and style can go hand in hand in India's leather sector. Through our new training initiatives and international partnerships, we are equipping the next generation with the technology needed to make India a preferred sourcing destination for premium leather goods worldwide."

ILPA has also launched new skill development and vocational training programs to upskill youth and strengthen the leather sector workforce. The association has entered collaborations with both domestic and global institutions to promote technology transfer, knowledge exchange, and capacity building. Representing more than 200 manufacturers, exporters, and industry stakeholders, ILPA continues to play a vital role as one of India's largest leather trade bodies.

The ILPA fair at Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre from October 28 to 30 will include live demonstrations, interactive workshops, and panel discussions with industry experts. These sessions are expected to create opportunities for knowledge exchange and highlight the future of the leather and fashion sectors. (ANI)

