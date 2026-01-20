Legendary lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has criticised the producers of the upcoming war epic Border 2 for their reliance on remixed soundtracks, labelling the trend of rehashing old classics a sign of "intellectual and creative bankruptcy." In a series of candid remarks, the National Award winner revealed he was approached to pen the lyrics for the sequel but chose to decline the project to protest the industry's growing dependence on past successes. ‘Border 2’ Trailer Out! Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty Unite at the Borderline in Anurag Singh’s Action-Packed War Drama (War Drama).

Javed Akhtar Slams ‘Border 2’ Makers

As the promotional campaign for Border 2 intensifies ahead of its January 23, 2026, release, several songs from the movie have been released, which was just reworked versions of iconic songs from the 1997 original. Addressing his absence from the project, Akhtar confirmed he was invited by the makers T-Series and JP Films to contribute additional lyrics, but he firmly turned them down.

"I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy," Akhtar told India Today. "You have an old song which did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work."

Javed Akhtar on the 'Nostalgia' Debate

The controversy centres on tracks like "Ghar Kab Aaoge", a reimagined version of the historic hit "Sandese Aate Hain". While the sequel’s music team includes modern composers like Mithoon and Vishal Mishra alongside the returning Anu Malik, Akhtar argues that borrowing from the past stifles innovation.

When presented with the argument that remakes are a strategic tool to trigger nostalgia in younger audiences, Akhtar was dismissive. "You create new nostalgia then," he retorted, suggesting that filmmakers have a responsibility to provide the current generation with original cultural touchstones.

To illustrate his point, Akhtar drew parallels to the production of the original 1997 Border. He noted that when he and director J.P. Dutta were creating the first film, they were working in the shadow of the 1964 war classic Haqeeqat, which featured legendary songs like "Kar Chale Hum Fida".

"Those were such brilliant songs, but we didn’t use them," Akhtar explained. "We wrote new ones, we made absolutely different songs, and people liked them too. Why are you depending on the past? You have accepted that we can’t do it."

Watch the Music Video for ‘Border 2’ Song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’:

About ‘Border 2’

Despite the debate over its music, Border 2 remains one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film sees Sunny Deol reprising his role as a decorated officer, joined by a new ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday (January 23), coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. While box office projections remain strong, the absence of Akhtar’s signature poetry has sparked a wider conversation within the industry about the ethics and artistic value of "remake culture" currently dominating Bollywood.

