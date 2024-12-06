Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed on Friday after sparks from a welding machine ignited a fuel tank, causing an explosion at a vehicle workshop in Sinthi in the northern fringes of Kolkata, police said.

The incident happened around 8 am when two persons were working at the workshop on BT Road. The other person was injured in the incident, they said.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Soren. The injured, Shankar Halder (55), was admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"The explosion was such that it could be heard from at least 1 km away," a police officer said.

An investigation has been initiated, he added.

