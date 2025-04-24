Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested eight members of a gang following the seizure of firearms and ammunition from their possession in Anandapur area here, an officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the sleuths of the STF along with Commando force of the force intercepted the gang proceeding to commit a crime with firearms, he said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu to Giorgia Meloni, Top World Leaders Dial PM Narendra Modi To Express Shock Over Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"During the operation, eight persons were detained from Basanti Highway under Anandapur police station jurisdiction limits when they were on their way to commit the crime," the officer said.

Three firearms, two 7.65 mm semi-automatic pistols, one single-shot gun, two magazines, 13 rounds of 7.65 live ammunition and three rounds of 8mm ammunition were seized, he said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Srinagar on April 25 Following Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"One dagger and one long commando knife were found in the car and the bike in which they were travelling," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)