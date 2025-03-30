Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has nabbed two individuals, including a woman, for the illegal possession of firearms, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, a 36-year-old man, identified as Aziz Molla, son of the late Foju Molla, from Pandua, Kaji Mohalla, Hooghly district, was arrested on Nonadanga Road under the jurisdiction of Anandapur Police Station on Sunday, based on credible intelligence inputs.

During a search, authorities recovered 10 improvised single-barrel firearms from a bag in his possession.

In the same operation, a 32-year-old woman, Moyana Majhi, daughter of Sukhdeb Majhi, from Ketugram, Katwa, Burdwan district, who was accompanying Aziz Molla, was also detained at the location.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of a single-shooter firearm from her possession, they said.

According to sources in the STF Kolkata, a case will be registered under relevant sections of the law at the STF Police Station, Kolkata Police (KP). The detained individuals are scheduled to be produced in court on Monday, officials said.

Further investigations are underway to determine possible connections behind the possession of these illegal firearms, they added. (ANI)

