Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has enhanced its security protocols and operational vigilance in the wake of the ongoing military conflict with Pakistan, port officials said on Friday.

Security was beefed up following directives from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Directorate General of Shipping.

Also Read | Government Bans Walkie-Talkie Sale: CCPA Issues Notices to Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, OLX Over Listing, Sale of Wireless Devices Without Proper Licensing and ETA Compliance.

A high-level security review meeting was virtually conducted by the secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, T K Ramachandran, with all the port officials.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Kolkata Port, including Chairman Rathendra Raman, Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi, senior CISF Commandant Ruchi Anand and departmental heads.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: S-400 Triumph Missile Systems, Barak-8 and Akash Missiles Were Used to Thwart Pakistani Offensive, Say Sources.

Pursuant to the meeting, the port chairman held a meeting with senior officials for a review and announced a series of measures.

All personnel have been instructed to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately. Although Kolkata Port is located in the eastern part of the country and the security threats are primarily in the western and northern regions, Kolkata Port is leaving no room for complacency on the security front, officials said.

"At Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, the safety and security of our men, property and vessels is of utmost priority. Given the current national security situation, it is our collective responsibility to stay vigilant and prepared," Raman said.

The port has cancelled the leaves of all employees, including contractual staffers, from May 10 to May 14. They have been directed to stay at headquarters even during their weekly off days, an official statement said.

Pilots and dock pilots will remain on high alert for any emergency evacuations from the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), it said.

The port is also set to step up its cyber security measures, with the chief information security officer tasked with implementing stricter protocols to counter potential threats. A detailed circular on digital security will follow shortly, the port said in the statement.

To bolster preparedness, regular security drills involving all stakeholders will be conducted. Port operations will be suspended during any planned or unplanned blackouts to mitigate risk, the riverine port management said.

Access control measures are being tightened, with CISF and PSO personnel instructed to allow entry only to individuals carrying valid dock entry permits or photo ID cards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)