Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): Acting on a specific tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police apprehended a man in possession of a large cache of ammunition from Dharmatala on Sunday.

The individual is identified as Ramkrishna Majhi (26), a resident of Katugram police station area in Purba Barddhaman district.

Majhi was intercepted by the STF team at the 12B bus stand near the SBSTC Ticket Counter in the Maidan Police Station area. A thorough search led to the recovery of 120 rounds of live ammunition, including 100 rounds of 8 mm and 20 rounds of 7.65 mm calibre bullets.

Following the seizure, Majhi was taken into custody. According to police sources, he is being formally arrested and will be produced before the court on Monday.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the source and intended use of the ammunition. (ANI)

