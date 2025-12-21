Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday flagged off the World Athletics Gold Label Race, a prestigious event for road racers with stringent regulations and prizes.

The West Bengal Governor fired off the starting pistol, following which the runners set off. The event took place at the iconic Red Road in Kolkata.

The participant took off early in the morning to win the prizes amid fog.

The event was called the 25K Marathon, and many international and National athletes participated. It was the 10th year of this popular sports event.

Amidst cheers from the crowd, Joshua Cheptegei finished the race in first place, followed closely by the first and second runners-up.

Earlier, during a meet-and-greet, Uganda's double Olympic Champion said he is happy to see the sport grow over the years since his journey began here.

"India is like a second home to me, because my international journey truly began here. Coming back to race and see the sport grow in India is something I deeply celebrate," he stated.

Former India footballer and captain Bhaichung Bhutia also highlighted the importance of the TATA Steel 25K Marathon on November 26. He mentioned that it will help the younger generation to focus and prioritise health and wellness.

"This year it's very special because it's the 10th edition of the TATA Steel 25K marathon in Kolkata... It will motivate and influence the younger generation to stay healthy... This year, over 20,000 people will participate in the marathon. This year too, big names will participate in the marathon," Bhaichung Bhutia stated. (ANI)

