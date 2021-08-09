Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 9 (ANI): In a unique initiative, the New Town Authority in Kolkata has established "working pods" to offer an alternative for work-from-home conditions.

The air-conditioned rooms will have uninterrupted electricity and high-speed WiFi internet service. Each work pod has a seating capacity of 20 people. Initially, it was planned to keep this work pod open from 10 am to 8 pm. These working pods will be available from August 13, 2021.

"Work from home is now the new normal. However, many homes are not suitable for this. The Work Pod allows a refreshing walking distance alternative in residential areas. They offer a peaceful ambiance for work. We hope this will help a lot of people. There is also coffee and food available for which you can pay separately," said Debasis Sen, West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary.

Initially, one will get space on a first-come, first-serve basis. Later, online booking will open up. The charges for working pods will be Rs 30 for 90 minutes. (ANI)

