Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 12 (PTI) A BJP worker in Kota on Friday received death threats with communal overtones even as the police is exploring a possible mischief angle behind it.

Manoj Suman received two letters -- one pasted on the door of his house under Udhyog Nagar police station in the city and the other lying on his doorsteps -- in the morning.

Suman is a former deputy president of the BJP's district OBC cell.

The two letters threatened to behead Suman and the members of his family, who are now under a deep shock.

The police has lodged a case under section 505 of IPC after a report was lodged by Suman. It has begun investigation into the matter, Udhyog Nagar police station SHO Jitendra Singh said.

Section 505 says, "Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report, with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both".

The police is also probing the angle of mischief behind the death threat. It is examining the CCTV footage in a bid to trace the accused.

The two separate threat letters read the same in handwritten Hindi. The police is inquiring the persons, mentioned as suspects by Suman.

Technical evidences are also being collected, circle officer of the area DSP Yogesh Sharma said, and added that the past track of the complainant is also being checked to find out the activity or event that could have led to the death threat to him.

Meanwhile, Suman told media that he worked in Garlic Mandi and a dispute erupted between him and some neighbours over tying a goat near the temple in January this year when he, along with other party workers, was putting up saffron flags on the occasion of Sri Ram Pran Prathistha in Ayodhya.

He received threats of being blown off. He filed a complaint in the police station, he said.

Kota city BJP president Rakesh Jain, along with several other party workers, reached Udhyog Nagar police station and demonstrated demanding the arrest of the accused and demanded police protection to the victim and his family.

