Kota, May 7 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bundi near here, hours before he was supposed to get married, police said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it appears that Ram Mewara consumed a poisonous substance to end his life, a police officer said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Armed Forces Followed Ideals of Lord Hanuman, Targeted Those Who Harmed Us, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

His was found unconscious in his house in Notara Bhopat village early Wednesday, hours before his wedding. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was set to marry a woman of his liking from Kota, and there are videos of him dancing during his pre-wedding celebrations on Tuesday night, police said, adding he went to sleep at around 3 am on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Prediction-Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for May 08 in Mumbai; Thane, Palghar and Other Districts May Also Receive Moderate Rainfall – Complete Details Here.

While police suspect that Mewara consumed poison, no suicide note has been recovered yet. His family could not provide any reason that might have led him to take the extreme step, they said.

The deceased's mobile phone will be examined to procure any information that can help ascertain the circumstances leading to his death, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)