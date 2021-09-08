Kota, Sep 8 (PTI) The Kota police has filed a charge sheet in a rape case in record six days, indicting a 16-year-old boy of raping his seven-year-old cousin.

Also Read | Exclusive Interview with Ravi Dahiya: Know What Inspired Olympic Silver Medalist … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The Kota Rural Police filed the 70-page charge sheet before a Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday after completing its probe into the rape case lodged on the minor girl's complaint at the Kaithun police station area in Kota district.

Also Read | IRCTC to Launch India’s First Luxury Cruise Liner from September 18.

The victim reached the police station on September 2 along with her mother and told the police that she was raped by her minor cousin on August 30 night when her parents were away in a hospital, Kaithun police station's SHO Mahendra Maru said.

He said the girl told police that her uncle's son had been asked to sleep in the room of her elder sister and herself for their security.

The boy, however, raped the girl at some time in the night when she and her elder sister were asleep, the SHO said quoting from the minor's complaint.

He added that as the victim's elder sister woke up amid the act, the boy beat her up and fled from there.

On the girl's complaint, the police registered a case against the boy under section 376 (A, B) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and began the probe.

After lodging the FIR, the police got the girl medically examined and recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate the next day, he said.

Acting on the report, Kota (Rural) SP Sharad Choudhary formed a special team under the supervision of ASP Paras Jain to trace the minor accused, who was later detained on September 4 and was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which sent him to a shelter home in Kota, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)