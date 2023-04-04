Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 3 (ANI): Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident on Monday invited people to share any additional information related to the case.

Earlier, SIT head Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) L K Yadav had asked people to share relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case by personally meeting him in his office in Chandigarh on March 16, 23 and 30.

However, March 30 was a holiday on account of Ram Navami.

Incidents of theft of the 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book being found in Bargari had triggered protests in Faridkot in 2015.

Notably, the investigations of the Kotkapura Firing incident, which took place on October 14, 2015, have reached the final stage.

The ADGP said that people can also share information in this regard by sending a message on WhatsApp no 9875983237, or by emailing at ID newsit2021kotkapuracase@gmail.com.

Any input or information provided by any responsible individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing this legal process of investigation at the earliest, he added.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for their kind cooperation with the SIT in the discharge of the sacred responsibility entrusted to SIT.

Pertinently, on the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chandigarh, the State Government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of three Senior officers including ADGP LK Yadav, IG Rakesh Agrawal, and SSP Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana to investigate the Kotkapura firing incident. The SIT has submitted its first Challan in the Court on February 24, 2023. (ANI)

