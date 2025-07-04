Thiruvananthapuram/Kottayam, Jul 4 (PTI) Kerala Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan on Friday rejected allegations that search and rescue operations at the collapsed portion of the Kottayam Medical College were delayed or stopped and termed such claims as "politically motivated".

Speaking to reporters a day after one woman was killed and three others were injured in the incident, the minister said that his and state Health Minister Veena George's remarks about no one being there in the collapsed structure were based on information provided by hospital authorities, including the medical superintendent.

Vasavan claimed that on reaching the site, he had immediately told the fire and rescue personnel to arrange an excavator or JCB to clear the debris and look for anyone trapped underneath it, but it took time to bring the heavy machinery there as a path had to be created for it.

"So, rescue operations were neither stopped nor delayed. Such allegations are politically motivated and made for political gains," he contended.

The toilet complex adjacent to wards 10, 11, and 14 at Kottayam Government Medical College collapsed while the hospital was in the process of fully shifting operations to the newly constructed surgical block.

The Congress-led UDF opposition on Thursday alleged delays in launching the rescue operation and claimed that search efforts only began seriously after relatives of the missing woman raised concerns.

The opposition UDF had also mounted pressure on Minister George to resign and sought a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The woman who died was identified as Bindu from Thalayolaparambu. She was pulled out from the debris more than two hours after the incident and was declared dead.

Those injured in the incident were 11-year-old Aleena, Amal Pradeep (20), and Jinu Saji (38).

The woman's family on Friday claimed that till now no ministers or anyone from the government had contacted them. Her husband claimed that he was present at the hospital after the incident, but none of the ministers even bothered to get in touch with him.

He also said that his late wife was the sole earner in the family and it would be difficult to move forward in life without her.

Minister Vasavan said that discussions were held with the woman's family through government representatives and their demands -- including a quick post mortem -- were considered.

"They were also told that their other demands with regard to the woman's daughter's treatment and compensation for the family will also be considered by the government," he said.

Bindhu was there at the medical college as her daughter was awaiting surgery.

