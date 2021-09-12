Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran on Saturday said that the BJP-CPM alliance is the Congress party's main opponent.

Sudharakan was inaugurating the meeting of District Congress Committee members in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Sudhakaran said, "Congress party's main opponent is not CPM or BJP. The BJP-CPM alliance is the Congress party's opponent."

Accusing the BJP of the change of political science syllabus, Sudharkaran said, "Left Democratic government is preparing universities to hold RSS leaders. Is this without the knowledge of CPM, higher education minister or without the knowledge of syndicate where all members are from left?"

"It is all with an agenda. That agenda is Indian National Congress. Our fight is against that agenda," he added.

The KPCC president went on accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of gold smuggling. He also criticised the central agencies for not conducting internal inquiries against Vijayan.

"BJP is protecting Pinarayi Vijayan. If Congress wants to oppose BJP and CPM, the party should become stronger," he said.

Sudhakaran also said that the Supreme Court judges have been given directions by the BJP, as they have postponed Vijayan's Lavlin case 20 times. (ANI)

