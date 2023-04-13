New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) With the filing of nominations for the Karnataka assembly polls beginning from Thursday, the BJP has so far named 212 candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member House.

The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has not named its candidate from the seat yet.

Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.

The BJP, which had on Tuesday named its candidates for 189 seats, aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

