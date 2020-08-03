Bengaluru, August 3: All those who met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has tested positive for COVID-19, in the last three-four days will have to be quarantined, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K said on Monday.

He also said those who came in contact with Yediyurappa in a couple of programmes in the past week are being traced. Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Reacts to News of Patna IPS Officer Binay Tiwari Probing Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Being 'Forcibly Quarantined by BMC', Says 'Whatever Happened is Not Right'.

Sudhakar, a medical doctor himself, said Yediyurappa has "very mild cough and his chest is clear." "I think eight to ten days," he told P T I when asked how long the Chief Minister would have to remain in hospital. Also Read | Amar Singh's Mortal Remains Taken to Crematorium From His Chhatarpur Residence: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

Sudhakar said he is also getting himself tested as a few of his office staff had tested positive. "All those who met the Chief Minister in the last 3-4 days...ideally they should be quarantined till they receive their results/report. Those who came in contact with him in the couple of programmes will have to isolate themselves and subject themselves for testing," the Minister said.

On the Chief Minister meeting the Governor Vajubhai Vala, along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai last Friday, Sudhakar said as a result "They also become primary contacts. Ideally they should also be quarantined and tested."

Yediyurappa who was hospitalised on Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19 was "doing well" and is "clinically stable", the hospital treating him said. The 77-year old leader is being monitored by a team of doctors at the Manipal hospital here.

"He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team," the hospital said in a statement late last night. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa had said in his tweet.

Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago, after some staff members in his home office were found infected with the virus. Subsequently, he tested negative for COVID-19.

