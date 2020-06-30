Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): Karnataka government has issued guidelines for the implementation of the unlock 2 in the state and as per the order, all activities will be permitted in areas outside Containment Zones, except the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions which will remain closed till July 31.

As per guidelines, Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. Training institutions of the Central and State Government will be allowed to function from 15th July, 2020, for which Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

The activities not allowed as per the order are, "International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA. Metro Rail, Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural-religious functions and other large congregations."

"Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be permitted as expanded in a calibrated manner by Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Railways," read the guideline.

"Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 8.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the State, except for essential activities, including operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highway/Major District Roads, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes," it read.

BBMP, District Deputy Commissioner, Police Commissioners or other appropriate authorities shall issue orders, in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.

Regarding Sunday Lockdown, it said, there shall be complete lockdown on Sundays with effect from 5th July, 2020, and followed by next 4 Sundays till 2nd August, 2020.

However, the essential activities as above permitted during Night Curfew shall be permitted during the Sunday lockdown also.

Marriages already fixed on Sundays shall be permitted as per Annexure I.

Regarding government of Karnataka and related Offices, the order read, "With effect from July 10, 2020, all Government Offices/ Boards and Corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till 2nd week of August, 2020, i.e., in addition to the existing holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays."

Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the Containment Zones till such time as is necessary as per the existing guidelines regarding Containment Zones.

Containment Zones will be demarcated by the BBMP/District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of Department of Health & Family Welfare with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Those Containment Zones will be notified on the websites by the Commissioner, BBMP/ respective Deputy Commissioners/concerned Departments and information will be shared with MoHFW.

In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for facilitating supply of essential goods and services. In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. Guidelines of MoHFW and Department of Health and Family Welfare shall be effectively implemented for the above purpose.

Activities in the Containment Zones shall be monitored strictly by the BBMP/District authorities, and the guidelines related to containment measures in these zones shall be strictly implemented.

BBMP/Districts authorities may also identiff Buffer Zones outside the Containment Zones, where new cases are more likely to occur.

Within the buffer zones, restrictions, as considered necessary, may be put in place by the BBMP/District authorities.

BBMP/Districts based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment Zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

As per the guidelines, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movement. However, people coming to Karnataka State from other States shall strictly adhere to the prevailing Guidelines/SOPs issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare and Revenue Department (DM).

"Movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains; domestic passenger air travel; movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued," it read.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes, stated the guideline. (ANI)

