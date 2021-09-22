Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday informed the assembly that he will direct officials to take action against those involved in the alleged assault on a journalist from an Urdu daily, during the protest against the demolition of a temple in Mysuru last week.

"Those guilty, involved in any kind of unlawful act will be dealt with. I will issue directions to officials to take action," he said.

Responding to the issue raised by Congress MLA from Narasimharaja constituency Tanveer Sait during zero hour, the minister said he will get a detailed report about the incident.

Mohammed Safdar Kaiser, a journalist associated with Urdu daily Kausar news was allegedly assaulted by some persons protesting against the demolition of a temple in Mysuru's Nanjangud on September 16.

The incident occurred when Kaiser was reportedly recording the speech of Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader Jagadish Karanth at the protest site near the Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple close to the Mysuru palace premises.

They allegedly asked him to delete the video he had recorded despite him telling them he was a journalist and was covering the event, police sources had said.

Raising the issue, Sait said that a journalist was assaulted during a protest in Mysuru and they asked his name before attacking him.

"It is a mob lynching like incident. It is unfortunate that such incidents are happening in Karnataka also. The government has to take it seriously and take action," he said.

Stating that the assault occurred during protest by Hindu Jagarana Vedike against the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah alleged that Kaiser was attacked as he was from another religion and was recording a video and said no case has been registered, despite a complaint.

"This is not fair. It is like destroying journalism as Kaiser is a journalist and had gone there on duty. Other media persons were also there, but he was singled out and attacked. Its nothing but goondagiri. So I urge the Home Minister to register a case complaint has been given and take action against those involved," he added.

MLA and state Congress Chief D K Shivakumar, showing some pictures, said the attack occurred in the presence of police. "Looking at this, the only option for the Home Minister is to register a case."

The scribe had also approached the police with a complaint, demanding action against those who allegedly assaulted him.

The Mysuru District Journalists Association too had written to the Mysuru police commissioner, seeking action against the culprits.

The protesters were opposing the demolition of an "illegally" constructed temple in Mysuru's Nanjangud recently by the administration.

