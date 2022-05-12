Bengaluru, May 12 (PTI) Biennial elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka and two graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the state Legislative Council will be held on June 10 and 13 respectively, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Man Rapes Tribal Woman After She Dies While Resisting His Sexual Assault in Choutuppal Near Hyderabad.

The elections to four seats of Rajya Sabha is necessitated as the term of office of members - Nirmala Sitharaman (Union Finance Minister) and K C Ramamurthy of BJP, and Jairam Ramesh and late Oscar Fernandes of Congress is due to expire on June 30.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 2 Held for Stripping, Attempting To Rape Dalit Woman in Shivamogga.

While the term of office of four sitting members of Karnataka Legislative Council from 2 graduates' and 2 teachers' Constituencies is expiring on July 4.

The four members are Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa of BJP from North-West Graduates' constituency, K T Srikantegowda of JD(S) South Graduates' constituency, Arun Shahapur of BJP from North-West Teachers' constituency and Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti of JD(S) from West Teachers' constituency.

The date of issuing of notification for Rajya Sabha poll in the state is on May 24, last date of making nominations is May 31 and scrutiny of nominations will take place on the next day. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 3, counting of votes will take place on June 10 after the polling hours between 9 am to 4 pm.

While in the case of MLC polls, issue of notification is on May 19, last date of making nominations is May 26, scrutiny of nominations will take place on the next day. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 30 and counting of votes will take place on June 15.

Members of Rajya Sabha are elected by the method of indirect election, by elected members of the Legislative Assembly of that State, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

For MLC polls to two each graduates and teachers constituencies, members are elected by an electorate consisting of graduates and teachers.

The Model Code of Conduct concerning MLC elections will come into force with immediate effect.

The ruling BJP has already announced the candidates for three -- two sitting MLCs, Arun Shahpur (North West Teachers' constituency) and Hanumant Rudrappa Nirani (North West Graduates' constituency), and former MLC M V Ravishankar (South Graduates' Constituency).

Basavaraj Horatti, who is currently the Legislative Council Chairman and was elected on a JD(S) ticket last time is likely to be BJP's candidate from West Teachers' constituency.

Congress has fielded Madhu G Madegowda from South Graduates' constituency, Basavaraja Gurikara from West Teachers' constituency, and Prakash Hukkeri from North East Teachers' constituency.

JD(S) has decided to field Chandrashekhar Loni as its candidate from North West Teachers' constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)