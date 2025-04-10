Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): According to an official press release, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has demanded that the Central government immediately reverse the recent hike in petrol, diesel, and LPG prices. KTR accuses the BJP administration of plunging Indian citizens' lives into chaos with its unrelenting fuel price increases.

In a letter addressed to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, KTR slammed the Centre's policies, asserting that India has become one of the most expensive nations globally for fuel, outstripping even Bhutan, Pakistan, and economically crippled Sri Lanka, the release reads.

The release from the office of KTR reads, "KTR pointed out the paradox of rising domestic fuel prices despite a significant decline in international crude oil rates, accusing the Centre of exploiting citizens through excessive taxation. "Even as global crude prices drop, the Central government continues to jack up fuel costs. Is this the 'Achche Din' they promised?" he questioned sharply. He expressed outrage over the Centre's use of unshareable cesses, which he claimed are choking states financially while filling the Union's coffers, calling it a betrayal of cooperative federalism."

The BRS leader alleged that the Modi government is engaging in "severe economic exploitation" by hiking fuel rates through cesses, denying states like Telangana their rightful share of revenue.

"While states contributing significantly to India's economy struggle with fund shortages, the Centre uses illegally collected cess revenues to dominate them instead of providing infrastructure," KTR charged.

He further criticized the government's slogan of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance," stating it has morphed into "Maximum Taxation, Minimum Relief."

In his letter, KTR highlighted the burden of LPG prices, which have soared past Rs 1,100 per cylinder, rendering them unaffordable for poor and middle-class women. He termed the Ujjwala Yojana a "cruel joke," noting that beneficiaries who once received cylinders with fanfare are now forced back to cooking with firewood due to escalating costs, the release reads.

"The LPG price hike isn't just a statistic--it disrupts every facet of life," he said, adding that oil companies are poised to pocket thousands of crores while the poor choose between gas and groceries.

Drawing a historical comparison, KTR recalled that even when crude oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel in the past, fuel costs in India were lower than they are today. He reminded the BJP of its own protests against fuel prices during the UPA era, accusing the party of hypocrisy.

"Ministers and BJP leaders once hit the streets demanding lower prices. Now, they burden the public while oil companies rake in billions," he said, alleging that the Centre keeps prices stable during elections only to hike them post-polls, deceiving the electorate.

KTR's letter outlined a series of demands on behalf of the people: an immediate rollback of the fuel and LPG price hikes, a substantial reduction in central excise duties, the complete abolition of unshareable cesses, a transparent pricing mechanism aligned with global crude trends, the release of a White Paper detailing fuel taxes and revenue sharing, and a shift away from fiscal centralization toward true cooperative federalism.

"Is this the 'Achche Din' Modi promised--where the middle class drowns in EMIs and fuel bills, the poor agonize over choosing between cylinders and essentials, and states lose their autonomy?" KTR asked. He urged the Centre to honor the trust of millions, stop hiding behind slogans, and deliver tangible results. (ANI)

