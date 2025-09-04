New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): In a significant decision, the Kuki-Zo Council on Thursday decided to open the National Highway-2 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods in Manipur.

The move follows a series of meetings in New Delhi over the past few days between officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and a delegation of the Kuki-Zo Council. The discussions were aimed at addressing the prolonged blockade that had disrupted the movement of goods and vehicles, causing hardships to residents across the state.

Also Read | Did a Man Cut Power to Entire Village After Girlfriend Didn't Answer His Call? Fact Check Reveals Story Linked to Viral Video Is Fake.

"Kuki-Zo Council has given a commitment to cooperate with security forces deployed by the Government of India to maintain peace along NH-2," MHA said in a statement.

NH-2, a crucial lifeline connecting Manipur with Nagaland and other parts of the Northeast, had been blocked amid the ethnic tensions that erupted in the state in May 2023. The conflict, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, has led to widespread violence, loss of lives, displacement of thousands, and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Singapore Counterpart Lawrence Wong Hold Talks in Delhi; Jointly Inaugurate JN Port PSA Terminal Phase-II, Sign Key MoUs (Watch Video).

The reopening of the highway is seen as a confidence-building measure and a step towards restoring normalcy in the violence-affected state. Officials in both Imphal and New Delhi believe easing access to essential commodities will help reduce the hardships faced by displaced families and civilians living in relief camps.

Side by side, the MHA further said, a tripartite meeting among representatives of MHA, Government of Manipur, and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) was also held at New Delhi today.

"The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the Agreement for a period of one year," the MHA mentioned.

Among other provisions, the ministry said, the revised ground rules reiterated two key points that included "the territorial integrity of Manipur, and need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to Manipur."

The MHA also pointed that "Kuki National Organisation and United People's Front have also agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict, reduce the number of designated camps, relocate the weapons with nearest Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) camps, and stringent physical verification of cadres by Security Forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any."

As per MHA, joint monitoring group will henceforth closely monitor enforcement of ground rules, and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the SoO agreement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)