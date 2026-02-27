What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday announced the birth of the fourth cub to South African cheetah Gamini at Kuno National Park, adding that its presence was confirmed during intensive monitoring by the field and veterinary teams.

Yadav highlighted that all four cubs are healthy and progressing well, describing the development as an important step in India's cheetah reintroduction journey.

"Kuno National Park is pleased to announce the birth of a fourth cub to female cheetah Gamini. The presence of the fourth cub was confirmed during intensive monitoring by the field and veterinary teams. All four cubs are presently healthy and doing fine. This development reflects the continued commitment to scientific management and conservation under Project Cheetah, and marks another positive step in India's cheetah reintroduction journey," the Union minister posted on X.

He further noted that with the addition of the new cub, the total number of cheetahs in India has now risen to 39, including 28 cubs born within the country.

"The number of cheetahs in India now stands at 39, including 28 India-born cubs," Yadav said.

On February 18, Yadav announced the birth of three cubs to South African cheetah Gamini at Kuno National Park.

"Another good news from Kuno! Kuno welcomes three new cubs - A roaring new chapter at Kuno on the occasion of completion of 3 years of arrival of cheetahs from South Africa. Celebrations echo through Kuno National Park as Gamini, the South African cheetah and second-time mother, has brought 3 new cubs into the world," the Minister then posted on X.

Meanwhile, 'Project Cheetah' is India's world-first intercontinental translocation project, launched on September 17, 2022. The project aimed to reintroduce the cheetah to India, which went extinct in the country in 1952. (ANI)

