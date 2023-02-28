Leh, Feb 28 (PTI) Police here on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed a Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan recruitment scam and arrested a person in connection with the matter.

A search is on for the other six accused, police officials said.

According to a police spokesperson, the alleged scam came to light following an investigation into a written complaint made on February 11 by a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya teacher Pradeep Kumar who was discharging his duties as an observer for the KVS recruitment exam.

Kumar alleged that while the exam was being conducted in the GCOM computer centre in Leh, the site supervisor of Aptech company, which has been hired by CBSE to conduct the examination, was caught clicking pictures of the computer in which question papers were visible.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the accused had clicked the photos and forwarded them to a staffer for Lamdon online assessment centre situated in Leh, the spokesperson said.

Upon questioning him, it was revealed that he was instructed by company co-owners to get the photos for lodging a complaint with CBSE so that they will change the examination centre from GCOM to their computer lab, the police official said.

He also revealed that the same examination was conducted in the Lamdon computer lab from February 9 to February 14 before the centre was shifted to the GCOM computer centre. This was because in the Lamdon computer lab when the exam was being conducted some candidates, all non-locals were brought and helped with the papers.

An FIR under the relevant section of law has been registered at Police Station Leh and an investigation was taken up by the SIT, the spokesperson said.

