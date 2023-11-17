Beawar (Rajasthan) [India], November 17 (ANI): In the run-up to the November 25 assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that the 'Laal Diary' contains Gehlot's ''Kacha Chitta', pointing to the rough draft of all calculations about the alleged scams that took place in the state under his watch.

"'Laal Diary' has Ashok Gehlot's 'Kacha Chitta'. It has all calculations of corruption worth thousands of crores," Amit Shah said while campaigning in Rajasthan's Bijainagar on Friday.

The Red Diary has become one of the most talked-about political accusations ever since sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha claimed that it contained information about financial transactions involving the Chief Minister.

Taking a jibe at the incumbent Chief Minister, Amit Shah advised some youths present at the public meeting not to wear 'red' clothes to Gehlot's campaign.

"Some youths have come here wearing red shirts and jerseys. It is okay that you have come to my public meeting. But don't go to Gehlot's meeting. Just like the bulls run seeing red, Gehlot will also...Do you know why? What is in the 'Laal Diary'?" Shah asked.

The Union Home Minister said that Ashok Gehlot has indulged in so much corruption in these five years that the total proceeds of those scams, amount to more than those done by all the state governments in Rajasthan since independence.

Listing out the scams done by the Gehlot government, he said, "Whether it is in the Mining department, for giving mining pattas, Udaisagar Jheel, Pratapgarh Limestone mining...Even from their secretariats, in the offices of the secretaries, Rs 2 crore and some kilogrammes of gold were found in their cupboards."

Continuing his attack against the Gehlot government, Shah said, "For five years, you've seen the Congress government. In these five years, if Congress has done anything big, it is corruption."

Appealing to people to vote for the "double engine" government in the state, Shah said, "When you cast your vote for the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha elections, do not think that you are voting to elect an MLA or BJP. But your vote is for Rajasthan and the country to prosper, to bring about a double-engine government in Rajasthan under the leadership of Narendra Modi."

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3. The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. (ANI)

