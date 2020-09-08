Nagpur, Sep 8 (PTI) A Maharashtra government labour officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly demanding Rs 30,000 in bribe for sanctioning scholarship to son of a labourer in Wardha district, an ACB officer said.

Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths also arrested a contractual driver for accepting the bribe money allegedly on the behalf of the officer, Pawankumar Chavan (33).

Chavan is currently posted at the Labour Commissionerate in Nagpur and holds additional charge of Wardha.

The accused officer had allegedly demanded the bribe from a labourer who had applied for scholarship for his son who is pursuing B.Tech degree from Amravati, the officer said.

Chavan and the driver have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

