Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Mumbai police have arrested a 25- year-old labourer for allegedly killing a man after an argument as the latter suspected the accused of having an affair with his wife, an official saidon Wednesday.

The 35-year-old victim was found dead with his throat slit on Marve Road in Malvani area here on Tuesday morning.

An offence of murder was subsequently registered at Malvani police station, the official said.

During a probe into the case, it came to light that the victim had come to the spot with another person, who stayed at Kharodi village in Malvani.

The police then launched a search and apprehended the 25-year-old labourer, based on suspicion.

The official said during questioning, the labourer told the police he and the victim were residents of the same area, and alleged that the deceased used to abuse and beat him regularly.

The accused also claimed that the victim suspected him of having an affair with his wife, he said.

On Monday night, the accused and the victim went together to the spot. After consuming liquor, both had an argument over the issue, following which the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and slit the victim's throat, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)