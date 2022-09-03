New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old labourer died on Saturday when a wall collapsed on him in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at a construction site.

