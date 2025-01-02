New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A concerning lack of technology transfer from developed countries has forced India to rely heavily on domestic resources and stretch national capacity, slowing its efforts to achieve critical climate objectives, the government has said in a biennial update report (BUR) to the UN climate change office.

In its fourth BUR submitted to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on December 30, India said that in the absence of promised technology and financial support, it is forced to divert resources from other essential needs to develop these solutions independently.

India had also raised the matter at the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November last year and urged developed nations to eliminate intellectual property barriers to technology transfer that hinder climate action in developing countries.

"India's climate strategy emphasises integrating advanced technologies across key sectors, such as solar, wind, bioenergy, electric vehicles, climate-resilient agriculture, and carbon capture to foster low-carbon development and build resilience.

"Despite substantial national efforts and investments, barriers like slow international technology transfer and intellectual property rights (IPR) hinder the rapid adoption of these technologies," the BUR report said.

Biennial update reports are submitted by developing countries to the UNFCCC every two years, providing updates on emissions, climate action progress, and needs for support in mitigation and adaptation.

India's previous BURs have outlined essential technologies required to cut greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the warming world.

However, none of the required technologies have been effectively transferred, facilitated, or made available under the current climate change regime, the report said.

"This lack of technology transfer has forced India to rely heavily on domestic resources and stretch national capacity, slowing its efforts to achieve critical climate objectives," it said.

Technology transfer is a critical component of climate change mitigation and adaptation that faces both demand and supply-side challenges which must be addressed within the framework of the 'Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities' (CBDR-RC) principles.

"The Convention, along with subsequent agreements such as the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement (Article 10), emphasises the central role of transferring financial resources and technology from developed to developing nations for climate action. The establishment of the Technology Mechanism, consisting of the Technology Executive Committee (TEC) and the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), was intended to facilitate this process.

"However, India has not received significant technology transfer under the UNFCCC-guided regime," the report said.

On the demand side, India said, access to relevant, affordable, and scalable technologies is often limited due to high costs, lack of infrastructure, and regulatory barriers.

"On the supply side, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) regimes can act as a barrier to technology transfer, restricting access to technologies, especially for developing countries like India," the country said.

Addressing both demand and supply side issues is crucial for effective technology transfer, requiring a comprehensive approach that includes policy interventions, capacity building, financial support, and international cooperation, it said.

Addressing a high-level ministerial roundtable on pre-2030 ambition at the UN climate talks in Baku, Leena Nandan, the then environment secretary of India, had said that innovative technologies are critical for a low-carbon future but said they must be made accessible to developing countries.

"Developing countries need solutions like clean energy and carbon removal, but barriers like Intellectual Property Rights make it hard for them to access these technologies," Nandan had said.

