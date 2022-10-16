Kargil, Oct 16 (PTI) Days after a video of a girl showing her batting skills went viral on social media platforms, the Ladakh administration has come forward to extend its support to the young talent from Kargil, an official said on Sunday.

In the video, Maqsooma - a sixth-standard student of Kaksar High School - spoke about her passion for cricket and acknowledges the support and training she receives from her father at home and teacher at the school.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Sub Inspector Injured in Encounter with Naxalites in Bijapur.

The girl aspires to be a cricketer like former Indian Captain Virat Kohli.

The video has caught the attention of many people, including several international cricketers from around the world, who have appreciated her cricket skill and attitude.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Accused in Hemant Lohia Murder Case Attempted Suicide Before Arrest.

As her video came to the attention of the Youth Services and Sports Department, Union Territory of Ladakh, the department decided to extend support not just to the young cricketer but also to her team and the school.

Secretary of Youth and Sports Services and Sports Department, Ravinder Kumar announced that a full cricket set would be sent to Kaksar High School immediately.

"Cricket is a team sport and we must nurture students like Maqsooma and others to hone their individual skills and their ability to play in a team," Kumar said.

The secretary said efforts are being made to develop sports infrastructure in the mountainous region of Ladakh along with the identification of such talent in different sports for additional support and coaching.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)