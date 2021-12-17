Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the establishment of the first forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Ladakh, officials said on Friday.

Forensic examinations and reports play an important role in investigations as well as trials. The forensic science laboratory in Ladakh will provide an unbiased scientific opinion on different types of evidential material referred to them by the investigating agencies and in turn, help the judiciary. they said.

In the absence of such a laboratory in Ladakh, specimens had to be sent outside the union territory which affected investigations especially when the specimens were perishables like human viscera, the officials said.

The FSL Ladakh will be a multidisciplinary forensic laboratory capable of examination and analysis of biological, chemical, print, and documentary evidence, they said.

The establishment of the forensic science laboratory unit in Ladakh will go a long way in giving better, strong, and reliable evidence in the court of law and will also act as a deterrent to possible crimes in the future.

