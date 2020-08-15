Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur hoisted the national flag at Polo Ground on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

People including Mathur were seen wearing the facial masks as they were maintaining social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion.

The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

