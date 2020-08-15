Bengaluru, August 15: A dating app horror came to the fore in Bengaluru, where a man was conned by a fraudster who was "dating" him online by posing as a woman. The affected person was tricked into stripping naked during a video call. The footage was then used to blackmail him and extort money. Chennai Woman, Who Received Obscene Calls and Porn Videos From Anonymous Man, Beats Him After Inviting Home.

The man, who was identified in reports as Akash (named changed to withhold actual identity), was depressed and wanted to enter into a relationship to get over his past. He reportedly created an ID on Hinge, an application to find dating mates, where he found a woman named as Monika.

They exchanged numbers after interacting on the application and began conversing on video calls. Akash received an usually high number of messages and video call requests from Monika, despite knowing her for only a few days.

In the video calls, a woman identifying herself as Monika would appear and indulge in sleazy conversations. In one such call, Akash was tricked into stripping himself naked.

The video call was recorded and the footage was sent to him on the messaging application. Sensing something fishy, Akash asked her to reveal her actual identity and intent. It was found by him that the texts were sent to him by a man identified as Rakesh.

Akash was asked to pay Rs 5,100 if he intends to get the video deleted, reports said. When he threatened to go to the police, Rakesh asked him to send Rs 4,000 online, while promising him to delete the video. Instead of transferring him the said amount, Akash approached the police and lodged a complaint. The accused was yet to be nabbed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).