Leh, May 22 (PTI) Ladakh registered 121 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Saturday, taking the union territory's infection tally to 17,146 and its death toll to 173.

The curfew imposed in the union territory to curb the spread of the virus has been extended by another week by the authorities. The restrictions will now be in place till 7 am on June 7.

The latest fatality due to the disease was reported from Leh. So far, Leh has accounted for 125 deaths and Kargil 48, officials said.

Of the new cases, 97 were in Leh and 24 in Kargil. This puts the number of active cases in the twin districts to 1,599 – 1,351 in Leh and 248 in Kargil.

A total of 110 more COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the disease in Ladakh, taking the count of recoveries so far to 15,374.

Meanwhile, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) has been made mandatory for all incoming passengers, including tourists, irrespective of negative RT-PCR reports, the officials said.

"Every person/tourist on arrival, irrespective of having an RT-PCR negative test report, will mandatory be subjected to a RAT test at the point of arrival. Such person, if found positive, shall be isolated at the place of stay or COVID-care centre," an official order issued here read.

The order stated that people arriving in Ladakh, both by air and road, must have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 96 hours.

"Such tourists who is/are without a valid COVID-19 test report not older than 96 hours at the time of their arrival, will undergo mandatory COVID-19 test and shall be quarantined at quarantine centre or place of stay and will not be allowed out of quarantine if his/her test report is found negative," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)