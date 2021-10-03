Leh, Oct 3 (PTI) Ladakh has registered three fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,812, officials said on Sunday.

However, the active cases in the Union Territory dropped to 64 after seven patients were discharged after treatment, they said.

Ladakh has registered 207 deaths due to Covid -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,541 patients have recovered till date.

The officials said 3,355 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and three of them -- two in Leh and one in Kargil -- tested positive.

Seven patients were discharged after recovery in Leh, bringing down the active cases to 64 -- 59 in Leh and five in Kargil, they said.

