Leh, Aug 18 (PTI) Ladakh reported 10 more fresh COVID-19 cases, while 15 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, officials said here on Thursday.

The COVID-19 infection tally in the Union territory now stands at 29,095, they said.

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan On Leave Shot Dead in Patna, Probe Underway.

Eight new infections were detected in Leh and two in Kargil, the officials said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh.

Also Read | ‘Rozgar Sansad’ To Be Held on August 21 in Nand Nagri, Says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai.

The officials said the number of active cases of the disease has gone up to 70 in Ladakh – 65 in Leh and five in Kargil.

The total number of recoveries stands at 28,807, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)