Leh, Nov 24 (PTI) Ladakh has reported 20 new Covid cases taking the infection tally to 21,369, officials said on Wednesday.

The Union Territory has registered 212 Covid-related deaths -- 154 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Industry Demands Centre to Clarify Taxation, Filing of Crypto Assets.

No death was reported in Ladakh on Tuesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, 12 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh. The total number of cured patients is 20,931, they said.

Also Read | 'Vaccine Vehicle' for Door-to-Door COVID-19 Vaccination Launched in Bengaluru.

All the 20 new cases were reported from Leh, they said.

A total of 1,042 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 226, including 211 in Leh and 15 in Kargil district, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)