Leh, Jun 1 (PTI) Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,266 on Wednesday as three more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

All of the fresh cases were detected in Leh, they said.

Also Read | KK Dies at 53: Preliminary Post-Mortem Report States Cause of Death 'Normal'.

The death toll remained unchanged at 228. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at seven. So far, 28,033 patients have recovered, the officials said.

Also Read | RIP Krishnakumar Kunnath: Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK, Late Singer Accorded With Gun Salute Honour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)