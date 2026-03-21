Leh (Ladakh) [India], March 21 (ANI): The celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr are in full swing across Kargil district with religious devotion and simplicity, as thousands of people gathered to offer special Eid prayers in a subdued atmosphere marking the end of a month of fasting and spiritual reflection during Ramzan.

The main congregational prayers were held at Hussaini Park and Inquilab Manzil, where a large number of devotees participated and offered prayers for peace, unity, and harmony across the world. A large number of people gathered in Drass to offer namaz on the occassion.

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Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered at Jama Masjid in the national capital on Saturday to offer Namaz and celebrate Eid.

In order to avoid rumours amid the ongoing tensions in Uttam Nagar, the Delhi Police have successfully managed security arrangements during the Eid celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

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Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka Kushal Pal Singh urged people to only trust information issued by the police.

"All security arrangements have been made. Pickets have been made, and patrolling and flag marches have been done. Eid namaz was offered peacefully. We are monitoring the social media and urged People not to believe in rumours and trust only the information issued by the police," DCP Singh told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing happiness, health, and brotherhood for all.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramazan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Devotees celebrate the breaking of the fast on this day and gather with friends and families for festive meals and exchanging gifts.

Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)