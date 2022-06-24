Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): With an aim to reduce pollution, a lake conservationist on Thursday demanded disposing of silt from Gowdanapalya lake in the Bengaluru city of Karnataka.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had already started the rejuvenation of Gowdanapalya lake in the city.

Also Read | Rohit Ji Thakor Providing Free Food Prasad to Lakhs of Devotees Who Come To Visit Mataji in the Surya Chandanmani Visamo Annakshetra of Pava for the Last 35 Years.

"Bengaluru Rejuvenation of the lake in Bengaluru is underway by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike)...BBMP should involve the state pollution board and ensure safety," Raghavendra B Pachhapur, a Lake conservationist told ANI.

He said that if the silt is not disposed of on time, it will settle pollutants on the lake during the monsoon season.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Three More Legislators Arrive at Guwahati Hotel, Tally in Eknath Shinde Camp Rises to 44.

"If the silt is not disposed off on time, it'll settle pollutants on the lake bed when the monsoon arrives. The water quality of Bengaluru lakes is a matter of concern. I've brought this to BBMP's notice... they've not cleared it as of now," he added.

A civic body official stated that they will order an investigation into this matter and visit the concerned lake.

"We'll order an investigation into this matter. Our officials shall visit the concerned lake and rectify if there are any technical issues," BBMP Special Commissioner V Ramprasad Manohar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)