Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court will deliver its verdict on Tuesday on the bail plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu, the son of Union Minister of State for Home minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench of Justice Krishna Pahal had reserved its order on July 15 after completing the hearing.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Virtually Addresses Harmohan Yadav's 10th Death Anniversary Function, Calls Him 'Soldier' of Struggle During Emergency.

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish on February 10, 2022.

But, later the Supreme Court cancelled the bail and directed the HC to decide his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victim side.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 53-Year-Old Taiwan National Over Pretext of Marriage.

Accordingly, the HC heard his bail plea afresh.

Meanwhile on May 9, the High Court rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal.

While rejecting their pleas, the High Court had observed that the four accused were actively involved in planning and participation of the heinous offence committed in a "cruel and inhuman manner" and as such did not deserve bail.

The bench had further observed, "These four accused and the main accused, Ashish Mishra alias Monu belonged to very influential political families as said and apprehension of the prosecution that they would interfere with the course of justice, tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses, cannot be ruled out at this stage."

Ashish Mishra is a co-accused in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year.

The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the driver of a vehicle were also killed by an agitated mob. Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.PTI CORR NAV

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)